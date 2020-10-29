Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in November
Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across November.
The new additions are a welcomed distraction for the thousands of Irish subscribers battling boredom during our second Covid-19 lockdown (or third for the good folks of Kildare, Laois and Offaly).
There's something for all the family -or whoever else uses your password.
Here's everything new to Netflix in November:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES
Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-tu?): Season 2 01/11/2020
Love and Anarchy 04/11/2020
Paranormal 05/11/2020
Country Ever After 06/11/2020
Undercover (BE): Season 2 09/11/2020
DASH & LILY 10/11/2020
A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha) 11/11/2020
The Liberator 11/11/2020
The Minions of Midas 13/11/2020
The Crown: Season 4 15/11/2020
We Are The Champions 17/11/2020
Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2 18/11/2020
Mismatched - Coming Soon
Voices of Fire 20/11/2020
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas 18/11/2020
Over Christmas (Überweihnachten) 27/11/2020
Virgin River: Season 2 27/11/2020
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 27/11/2020
The Uncanny Counter 11/28/2020
A Love So Beautiful 30/11/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Mother 03/11/2020
Operation Christmas Drop 05/11/2020
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run 05/11/2020
The Endless Trench (La trinchera infinita) 06/11/2020
Citation 06/11/2020
What We Wanted 11/11/2020
The Life Ahead 13/11/2020
Ludo 12/11/2020
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 13/11/2020
Alter Me 11/14/2020
The Princess Switch: Switched Again 19/11/2020
Alien Xmas 20/11/2020
If Anything Happens I Love You 20/11/2020
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square 22/11/2020
Hillbilly Elegy 24/11/2020
Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy) 24/11/2020
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 25/11/2020
Mosul 26/11/2020
The Call 27/11/2020
Don't Listen 27/11/2020
The Beast (La Belva) 27/11/2020
Finding Agnes 30/11/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Felix Lobrecht: Hype 03/11/2020
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun 11/11/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? 05/11/2020
Trial 4 – Coming soon
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine 20/11/2020
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder 23/11/2020
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker 27/11/2020 images
ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep15-17 - Coming Soon
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Trash Truck 10/11/2020
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 17/11/2020
Wonderoos 24/11/2020
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday 24/11/2020
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas 27/11/2020
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! 29/11/2020
NETFLIX ANIME
Great Pretender: Season 2 25/11/2020
