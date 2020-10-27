Longford's female entrepreneurs celebrated at #NWED

‘Stronger Together’ was the theme for National Women’s Enterprise Day 2020, which took place online last week (Wednesday, October 14).

An initiative driven by Local Enterprise Office Longford, along with 30 other Local Enterprise Offices around the country, National Women’s Enterprise Day showcased stories, experiences and insights from Ireland’s women-led companies and drew attention to the enterprise supports that are available locally.

Guest contributors included, Pestle & Mortar’s Sonia Deasy, Olympian and entrepreneur Derval O’ Rourke, Kinzen Co-founder, Áine Kerr and Sarah Colgan of the 20X20 movement. Events included interviews, panel discussions, specialist sessions, virtual networking, an online marketplace for promoting goods and services and access to experts from state support agencies.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, delivered the opening address at National Women’s Enterprise Day, which was supported by Enterprise Ireland and local authorities.

Mr Varadkar said: “The ‘Stronger Together’ message for National Women’s Enterprise Day has never been more important.

“The Government is determined to help more women pursue entrepreneurship as a career and I’m encouraged to see such a significant increase – 58%, taking up the training programmes that are available.

Training and mentorship can make a huge difference to any entrepreneur starting out, on what can often be a lonely journey, and I encourage all women considering setting up their own business to contact their Local Enterprise Office to see how they can help you.”

Anna Lane with Local Enterprise Office Longford in Longford County Council said: “Every year, National Women’s Enterprise Day is about harnessing ideas, innovation, creativity and about learning from each-other and this year, we successfully moved events online for female entrepreneurs and businesswomen all over the country.”

She said: “National Women’s Enterprise Day is also about flying the flag for all the enterprise supports that are available to businesses locally.

For example, the Local Enterprise Office team here in Longford have been helping hundreds of local businesses respond to the pandemic and to prepare for the changes that Brexit will bring too.”

Organisers behind National Women’s Enterprise Day also highlighted more than twenty ‘Leading Lights’ from around the country - dynamic business owners that were chosen by their Local Enterprise Office.

Sharon Devlin, Cherche La Femme, Longford was picked from a number of local female entrepreneurs as the ‘Leading Light’ for Longford.

Like so many others, she has shown innovation, courage and resilience in responding to the challenges of the pandemic in 2020.