Longford Leader Farming: Guidance issued by ICOS Marts on New Level 5 restrictions

Following the Government’s announcement of Level 5 Covid Restrictions earlier this week, taking effect from midnight tonight, Wednesday, October 21, ICOS has provided the following guidance to mart managers and customers.

l The mart is no longer a public auction but rather an auction by appointment whereby all sellers and buyers must give advance notice of their intention to attend the centre.

l Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn.

l Hand washing is essential and sanitising gels must be used.

l As is currently the case, all people attending the mart must have their time and mobile number recorded for contact tracing.

l All sellers dropping animals must then immediately leave the mart premises.

l All potential buyers must contact the mart manager to arrange and get approval to view livestock before the sale.

l The actual viewing time allotted for viewing is up to the mart manager to decide.

l When the viewing time is up, all potential buyers must leave the mart premises and bid remotely on line.

l Any mart not online can use a tendering system as was in place last March. Sales cannot start if buyers are on the premises.

l Buyers must co-operate and adhere to all necessary measures instructed during viewing times.

l Social distancing of 2 metres is obligatory at all times and there is to be no waiting or hanging around by customers on the premises.

l All sellers must be available to receive phone calls to accept /decline final bids for livestock, by arrangement with their local mart.