Granard shows its enterprising spirit at Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards

The Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards celebrate and support the enterprising spirit of communities across Ireland.

Ita Gray, Head of Bank of Ireland Longford, explained: “For us in Longford they provide a great opportunity to showcase the talent and achievements of our county.

“For that very reason it gives me enormous pride to congratulate Granard on being runner up in the special ‘Local Community Enterprise Initiative’ category and winning a prize of €5,000.”

Ms Gray added, This is no ordinary year. Covid-19 poses a huge challenge to our physical, mental and financial wellbeing, which makes that enterprising spirit more important than ever.”

The Begin Together Awards – previously known as the National Enterprise Town Awards – bring business and community groups together in towns across the island of Ireland to support local recovery and rebuilding.

The social enterprise initiative from Granard-based Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre impressed the judges with its responsive, wrap-around services for all ages which include providing a listening ear, building skills and capacity and work experience.

The judges complimented the initiative’s entrepreneurial spirit and the work in providing meals, care packages, educational packs and more to those in need.

The judges had high praise for this wonderful social enterprise and were delighted with the opportunity to hear of its many endeavours.

The Awards are just one strand of Bank of Ireland’s “Begin Together” programme, a €4 million three-year initiative to improve the financial, physical and mental wellbeing of Ireland’s communities.

In April, we also donated a further €1 million in emergency funding to communities with urgent needs arising from the pandemic.

Ms Gray concluded, “The success of Granard in this year’s competition is proof, if any were needed, that we have a vibrant, supportive and resilient enterprise community. I have no doubt that this will be an asset as we face the coronavirus challenge together. I wish you continued success as you help to drive the town - and the county - forward.”