Gardaí in appeal after quad bike theft from Longford home
A quad bike, similar to the one shown, has been stolen from a property in the Moydow area
Gardaí have appealed for information following the theft of a quad bike from a house in Moydow.
The incident took place during the early hours of last Friday morning (October 16) when the bike was taken from a private shed.
Gardaí have asked for anyone who may have come across the incident or been offered a red Honda quad bike for sale in recent days to contact them at Longford Garda Station (043) 3350570.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on