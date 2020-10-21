Gardaí in appeal after quad bike theft from Longford home

Gardaí have appealed for information following the theft of a quad bike from a house in Moydow.

The incident took place during the early hours of last Friday morning (October 16) when the bike was taken from a private shed.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who may have come across the incident or been offered a red Honda quad bike for sale in recent days to contact them at Longford Garda Station (043) 3350570.