Longford County Council launches free digital communication tool

Longford County Council recognises the value of providing relevant and timely information to the citizens of Longford and we are delighted to officially launch a free citizen alert system called MapAlerter.

The MapAlerter system is a free service for citizens who want to receive important service alerts from Longford County Council by SMS/text message, email or social media.

MapAlerter will also issue the alerts through the free smartphone app for Android and iPhone. This service has already been rolled out successfully in 17 other local authorities.

MapAlerter will streamline all alerts relating to Longford County Council service disruptions, eg: road closures, floods, severe weather, water outages, planning and updates on National Broadband Ireland fibre rollout.

Citizens can subscribe online to MapAlerter at mapalerter.ie/signup or contact Longford County Council at 043 3343508 and we will post out a form for you to complete.

During registration, citizens will provide their Eircode or location so that alerts are only sent to affected citizens.

You will only ever receive alerts for issues that affect you.

The system has the functionally that allows you to register two locations; home and work. So, when Longford County Council issues an alert for a given location, MapAlerter checks to see who is affected.

If you live within an affected area you will receive an alert from a range of channels such as SMS, Email, Social Media and smartphone app. If you are not within the alert area you won’t receive an alert.

Christine Collins, Broadband Officer and Marguerite Donohoe GIS Officer have worked with the developer of MapAlerter.com, Brendan Cunningham to enhance the system further to incorporate National Broadband Ireland alerts in relation to their fibre rollout.

This new National Broadband feature is now available to all 17 other local Authorities currently using MapAlerter.

Councillor Paul Ross, Cathaoirleach, Longford County Council has welcomed the introduction of the new communication system stating, “MapAlerter will help us communicate better with our citizens. I would encourage all our citizens to register at mapalerter.ie/longford.

“This is a free service for the citizen that is provided by Longford County Council. This means that there are no registration costs and there are no charges to receive SMS or Emails,” Cllr Ross concluded.