Longford Women’s Link co-host at European Digital Skills Multiplier event

Longford Women’s Link, alongside project co-ordinator Irish Rural Link and Maynooth University hosted the first in a series of online multiplier events on Digital Skills on September 24 with over 75 attendees.

This series of multiplier events is part of the two-year DELSA project, which is almost near completion.

These events will highlight the work accomplished throughout the project.

DELSA - Digital Empowerment for Digitally Upskilling Adults - is designed to address the clearly identified need (in Ireland and across Europe) to provide immediate and concrete training and educational resources for adults to advance their digital competencies and skills.

Co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Commission. DELSA involves a Consortium of 8 partners across 6 countries (Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Hungary and Spain), in which IRL are the lead partner along with two other Irish Partners – Longford Women’s Link and NUI Maynooth.

The event was opened by the CEO of IRL, Seamus Boland and included a number of presentations on the DELSA project from Roberta Albertazzi, Internet Web Solutions (Spanish Partner); Tara Farrell, Deputy CEO of Longford Women’s Link and Leo Casey from the National College of Ireland.

Speaking about the DELSA project, Tara Farrell said, “The DELSA project has been very timely as we deal with the impact of Covid-19 right across Europe.

“DELSA has not only highlighted the digital divide but has also provided real and meaningful opportunities for citizens to upskill digitally in an informal manner.

“Staying connected online has never been more important. LWL is delighted to have been a partner in this very successful project.”

All of the training content is available free of charge on www.digitaldelsa.eu