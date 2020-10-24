County Longford called to #TeamUpForTeamHope

The annual Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal has moved for the first time to an online-only appeal for 2020 and people across Longford are being asked to #TeamUpForTeamHope by donating gift-filled shoeboxes for children affected by poverty for €20 at www.teamhope.ie.

Schools, families, friends, communities and businesses across the county are encouraged to work together, in whatever way they can safely, to donate as many shoeboxes as possible up until December 23 and celebrate their efforts during the first ever Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal Week, which will take place from November 9 - 15.

Team Hope CEO, Peter Heaney explains: “Due to the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to send gift-filled shoeboxes from Ireland this year. But we know that the need for shoeboxes is greater than ever. So we have for the first time moved the campaign completely online, developed a brand new website to facilitate building a box and enlisted the help of our local partners in Africa and Eastern Europe to create and deliver shoeboxes on the ground.”

Alison Murphy, County Longford Christmas Shoebox Appeal Team Coordinator added: “The people of Longford have always been great supporters of the Shoebox Appeal and this year, more than ever, every shoebox counts.

“The Covid-19 crisis has presented huge challenges for people throughout the country, so you can only imagine the immeasurable impact that Covid-19 has had in countries where basic sanitation and access to education is far from universal. This is a pivotal moment for us all to reflect, not about how we fill a shoebox, but why we do shoeboxes and the importance of basic education, self-care, warmth and joy for a child affected by poverty.”

Irish Women’s Hockey International Elena Tice reprises her role as a Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal ambassador in 2020. With her Olympic journey postponed, Elena has been working hard with her team to keep their training on track and have been rallying around to support each other.



For more information about the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, please visit www.teamhope.ie

Follow Team Hope on Facebook at www.facebook.com/team. hope.ireland and Twitter @TeamHopeIreland and Instagram @TeamHopeIreland