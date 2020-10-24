€12m in BPS for over 2,000 Longford farmers

The commencement of advance payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) (including Greening) for 2236 farmers in Co Longford got underway last Friday, October 16.

The total payments will amount to €12,203,837 and just under an average €5,500 payment to each farm unit.

Longford Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty, said, “These payments are a vital support for farmers across the county and contribute greatly to maximising income and cashflow in the sector in what has been a very challenging year for farmers.”

Senator Micheál Carrigy concluded, "Compared to the advance payments made at this stage last year, an additional 3,500 farmers have received an advance payment in the first run of payments this year. This represents an additional €34 million.

“In all, some 97% of eligible applicants for the 2020 BPS are receiving their advance payment at the earliest date possible.”

In order to facilitate farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, extended hours are in place for the Direct Payments Helpline.

From Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 23, the Helpdesk will be available to answer farmers queries up to 8.30pm each evening. Farmers can ring the Helpdesk at 076 106 4420.

Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.