Market Square and shopping centre to take centre stage in Longford's regeneration drive

RPS Consulting Engineers Limited has been appointed by Longford County Council as the Project Managers and Designers for the Longford Connected Public Realm Enhancement Project.

The Project focuses on enhancements to the public realm at Market Square and The Shopping Centre as these form focal points within Longford Town.

The Project aims to enhance the pedestrian experience with new and improved surface treatments, more efficient lighting and signage, new street furniture and soft landscape installations.

There is a drive to increase overall space to encourage footfall and safety for pedestrians and to improve accessibility to parking areas as well as improved connectivity between these focal points and other significant sites within Longford.

The designs for Market Square and the Shopping Centre were developed from consultations with stakeholders and Longford County Council and the lengthy process has culminated in the images and drawings presented.

Longford County Council are now seeking your view on the final designs of the scheme prior to commencing the engineering design and progressing towards a product fit for construction.

You are invited to complete and return the feedback forms by October 30. The form can be found in the News section of the Longford County Council website at www.longfordcoco.ie.