Review of Longford income thresholds needed for social housing, argues Warnock

Cllr Gerry Warnock has called on Longford County Council to write to the Minister for Housing, Local Government & Heritage to entreat him to review the Maximum Income Thresholds outlined in the Social Housing Assessment Regulations 2011.

“These thresholds are totally inadequate in 2020 and are precluding many households on very modest incomes from accessing social housing supports,” he said, raising the motion at last week’s council meeting.

“This is the second time in three years I’ve tabled this motion. Rents within the last three years alone have skyrocketed due to lack of supply because of lack of construction.”

His motion was supported by his council colleagues with Cllr Peggy Nolan stating, “So many couples are working and they’d be better off if one of them gave up their job, and that’s not what we want to encourage.”

Cllr Paul Ross agreed that it went “against the family unit”.

Director of Services John Brannigan said that the council “can certainly write to the Minister”.