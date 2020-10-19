Longford Leader editorial: Importance of minding our mental health has never been more acute

The publication addresses the subject of mental health across a number of areas, including Covid-19, the elderly and the effects of domestic violence and social media.

Positive steps to aid our mental health, and to mitigate some of the pressures we all feel in our everyday lives are also detailed, such as physical exercise.

Never has the focus and importance of mental issues been more pronounced.

The pandemic has thrown the subject into even sharper relief as people learn and struggle to cope with what is effectively a new way of living and interacting with each other.

We are all now more aware of our mental health and this is an awareness which has been growing and developing over the past few years.

Remember, it's not all that long ago since this entire subject was stigmatised in this country and confined to hushed whispers, if even that.

We've come a long way since those days, and we are still probably only developing the whole conversation around the topic.

The pandemic has indisputably accelerated the process, as has the unprecedented pools and banks of information now at our fingertips or just a click away.

Our awareness around these issues is an educational journey in its own right and it's important that we have access to informed and specialised opinions that can properly guide people.

That is one of the themes of this week's supplement.

So too is the need to be cognisant of our own surroundings and those around us.

Many people have experienced and are experiencing difficulties.

It's not everyone that can readily talk about it.

Being mindful of this and looking out for each other has never been more important.