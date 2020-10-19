Man who told passers by he had Covid-19 fined €1,000 in Longford court

A man who was “uncontrollably drunk” at the Market Square, Longford town, and telling passers by that he had Covid-19 has been fined €1,000, with three months to pay.

Michal Milenko, Ardrum Court, Longford appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court where Gda Philip Weafer outlined the events of June 17, 2020.

“At 5.15pm, I arrested him for section 4 Public Order and brought him back to Longford Garda Station,” Gda Weafer explained.

“He was uncontrollably drunk and lying on the ground. He claimed to have Covid to passers by. He kept shouting ‘Covid! Covid!’”

Solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty explained that, following the incident, Mr Milenko faced “the ultimate sanction of being thrown out of his home”.

“He was actually almost on the missing list. He was found in a hostel in Dublin. He’s a man that, in better times, avoided conviction,” said Mr Gearty.

“Well I’ve met him a few times,” said Judge Hughes.

Mr Gearty explained that his client is not well and sleeps propped up in a chair at night due to breathing difficulties.

“About €1,000 of Paschal Donohoe’s money has been spent on this ‘gent’. I’m going to fine him €1,000 with three months to pay. If you don’t pay it, I will gladly send you to prison for 20 days,” said Judge Hughes.