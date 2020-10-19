Longford trainer rejoices as horses hit form

Colehill trainer Paul Flynn has his horses in the best of form and he won the opening division of the 10f handicap with Na Caith Tobac at Navan on Wednesday.

The three-year-old was also a winner on his previous start at Tipperary last month and he followed up under Donegal apprentice Luke McAteer with a one and three-parts of a length success over the John Murphy-trained Vita Veritas.

It was Flynn’s fifth winner since the beginning of September and he said, “If he improves a bit, he'll be fine but I think his future may lie over jumps in time, he jumps brilliantly. I don't know what he'll get for this from the handicapper but we’ll probably try one more on the Flat. I don’t think we’ll go hurdling this year as I think he's just a little bit weak.”