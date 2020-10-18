Funding available for Longford shopfront improvements

There has been a strong response to the Longford County Council Shopfront Scheme which supports ratepaying commercial enterprises to improve the façade of their buildings.

Longford Town in particular looks really well with a large percentage of the buildings freshly painted over recent months.

The Shopfront Scheme aims to enhance the streetscape environment of towns and villages throughout County Longford by encouraging and supporting owners of local retail premises to improve their individual shopfronts.

The scheme is an additional incentive recognising the acute challenges faced by retailers in maintaining a high-street presence and aims to help sustain vibrant town cores.

According to Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District, Cllr Peggy Nolan, “The Shopfront Scheme supports retail business owners to create shopfronts which are more attractive and appealing to shoppers, residents and visitors.



Retail owners throughout the County have to be complimented as they have really brightened up their premises through painting and new signage. It has helped retain a sense of normality and vitality in this difficult time.”

The maximum support permitted is 50% of qualifying expenditure up to a maximum grant of €700 (VAT exclusive). An application must be made prior to any expenditure being incurred. The funding for this scheme is limited and applications will be assessed on a ‘first come-first served basis’.

Interested businesses are encouraged to refer to localenterprise.ie/Longford/ for full terms & conditions or phone 043 33 43346.