Drumlish band Cronin to play online gig with full gigs planned for November

Drumlish brothers, Cronin, will perform a live gig online this Thursday, October 15, on www.extra.ie at 8pm

The band was due to perform in the Backstage Theatre this Friday night, but due to Level 3 Covid restrictions, live gigs have been postponed.

This gig will instead be performed on Saturday, November 21.

Tickets are available via backstage.ie.