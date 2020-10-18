Drumlish band Cronin to play online gig with full gigs planned for November
Drumlish brothers, Cronin, will perform a live gig online this Thursday, October 15, on www.extra.ie at 8pm.
The band was due to perform in the Backstage Theatre this Friday night, but due to Level 3 Covid restrictions, live gigs have been postponed.
This gig will instead be performed on Saturday, November 21.
Tickets are available via backstage.ie.
