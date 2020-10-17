Judge bars drug addict from Longford after string of burglaries

A Northern Ireland man with a “chronic drug addiction” who carried out five burglaries in Edgeworthstown in a matter of weeks, one of which included the theft of a bottle of ketchup has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Dinsmore, 28 Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was handed down a three and a half year term with the balance suspended from September 1, 2019 at last week's sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court.

That came after Mr Dinsmore pleaded guilty to undertaking five break-ins at two separate business premises and a private house between April and May 2017.

Garda Michael Fox gave evidence of how a local salon, Beauty Secrets and Edgeworth Pizzeria, both located on the mid Longford town's main street, had been targeted on two separate occasions April 29 and May 20 , 2017.

On a date unknown between April 29 and May 3 that year, Mr Dinsmore was alleged to have taken €500 in cash along with €700 worth of make up.

A further raid was reported at the same firm just days later, he said between May 11 and May 12.

Despite no property being taken in the second heist, Garda Fox said the two burglaries accrued €350 in damage between them.

Local fast food takeaway, Edgeworth Pizzeria was similarly targeted twice over the course of a five day period between May 15 and May 20.

The first of those, Garda Fox told the court culminated in the theft of €80 along with a large bottle of ketchup and fairly liquid.

That promoted Judge Keenan Johnson to quip the concoction of items stolen was “some combination”.

Judge Johnson also asked if the case could have been disposed of at District Court level, stating the decision to hold it in the upper, more serious domain of the Circuit Court was akin to using a “sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

The court was informed that while Mr Dinsmore had no previous convictions in the Republic, the 26-year-old father of two had 53 prior indiscretions north of the border.

It was also revealed Mr Dinsmore moved to Edgeworthstown in March with his then partner who was from Tipperary.

In defence, Niall Flynn BL, said his client had already spent over a year in custody and was a term which had been particularly sobering for him.

“All of the offences were motivated by a chronic drug problem at the time,” he said, adding it was Mr Dinsmore's intention to recompense his victims via a new job he was pinning his hopes on taking up upon his release from custody.

Judge Johnson took note of those mitigating factors and the “full admissions” made to gardaí at the time of his arrest.

He subsequently sentenced Mr Dinsmore to three and a half years in prison, backdating the sentence to September 1, 2019.

The balance of that term Judge Johnson suspended from last Wednesday (October 7) subject to a number of conditions.

They included an order for Mr Dinsmore to enter into a €500 bond to keep the peace for a period of five years, to refrain from drugs and hand over €2,500 to his victims on a “pro rata” basis within 12 months.

Mr Dinsmore was also told not to return to Longford as part of his sentencing conditions.