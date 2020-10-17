Reilly makes Granard empty shopping centre public lighting plea

Longford County Council is to explore the prospect of installing public lighting at the rear of an empty shopping centre.

Fianna Fáil County Councillor PJ Reilly (pictured) led calls at a recent meeting of Granard Municipal District for lighting to be introduced at the back of Granard Shopping Centre.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, called Barrack Lane Shopping Centre was sold in 2017 for €355,000.

Cllr Reilly said the addition of lighting would provide much needed respite to a number of local businesses.

“It is something that is very important to the four industrial units that are up there with crime and providing additional security,” he said.

Cllr Reilly said he remains hopeful moves to address the anomaly in its entirety will be fully completed by next winter .