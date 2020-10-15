Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Henry Shefflin, Arsene Wenger, Sarah & Cathleen Lynott, Piers Morgan, Dermot Bannon, and Rob Kearney all feature on tomorrow night's Late Late, with special performances from Loah and Wild Youth.

Hurling royalty Henry Shefflin will talk to Ryan about his work with Focus Ireland, moving to management, and this year's unique hurling championship.

Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott immortalised his love for his daughters, Sarah and Cathleen Lynott, in his songs, and tomorrow night they will speak to Ryan about a new documentary about their dad, and how he was a proud father who never forgot where he came from. Following their interview, rising Irish star, Loah, will perform her spellbinding version of Thin Lizzy's Dancing in the Moonlight.

Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, will discuss his career in top-flight soccer management, and his encounters with Roy Keane, Alex Ferguson, and Thierry Henry.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan will give his characteristically outspoken views on topics including "hysterically woke liberals", and his thoughts on Boris Johnson, Donald Trump.

Rob Kearney, star of Leinster and Irish rugby, will tell Ryan why he is rooting for his 'Uncle Joe', Joe Biden, for The White House. He'll also speak publicly for the first time about how a family tragedy has been the driving force behind some of his proudest sporting moments. Also on the show, celebrity architect Dermot Bannon will discuss how Covid has changed how we all live at home and our evolving needs when it comes to design.

Wild Youth will perform their latest single, Next to You, and speak with Ryan about their work with Shine a Light for Focus Ireland.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, October 16th at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.