Longford given €76k Towns and Villages cash boost

Minister for State and Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke has announced details of an additional €76,790 for Longford Towns and Villages.

The sum, as announced by Minister for Rural Affairs, Heather Humphreys, includes provisions for a series of recreational based facilities across Longford, Ballinalee and Newtowncashel.

The scheme, which towns under 10,000 population only are eligible for, has been amended and expanded this year to make our local areas structurally more COVID friendly while still encouraging people to gather and shop in our local towns.

“Great news for families and residents of Longford this morning as €40,000 has been allocated to provide seating and cycle stands across various locations in Longford so that families can get out and about and make full use of our greenways and outdoor pursuits," said Mr Burke.

"It has also been confirmed that there will be lighting and seating installed the newly developed forest walk in Ballinalee and outdoor seating, tables and planting in Newtowncashel”.

The funding announced today is in addition to €6.1 million allocated by Ms Humphreys to 226 towns and villages since July under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for COVID-19 adaptations.

Mr Burke continued: “Over 360 projects are now being supported with funding of more than €10 million under the Accelerated Measure of the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

"Just last month, Edgeworthstown and were all allocated significant investment in this scheme. While we do not have the weather of some of our European counterparts, we can, with some help, spend more time outdoors and in each other’s company when we have appropriate outdoor facilities with covering, lighting and other features.

“Unfortunately, it seems like COVID may be with us for some time. These scheme are now more important than ever to assist businesses and communities to address the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to their towns and villages. We must learn to live with COVID-19, and instead of shutting our towns down, the Government must step in to help facilitate us to get out and about while keeping safe.