Teagasc take wraps off ‘Celebrating Our Forests’ competition

The Teagasc Forestry Development Department is delighted to launch a forest photo competition which will run over October and November, 2020.

‘Celebrating Our Forests’ will highlight some of the many benefits provided by our forests.

It provides a great opportunity for budding (non-professional) photographers to get snapping right away and be in with a chance to win exciting prizes, with the overall winning prize valued at €1,000.

Forests can provide a wonderful setting that connect us with nature in these challenging times.

Commencing from October 2, the ‘Celebrating Our Forests’ competition will focus on four different forest themes over four consecutive fortnightly periods.

At the end of each period, the winner for that theme will be chosen and will receive a prize of €250 in vouchers. Each winner will also go forward to a Grand Final on December 8, when the overall competition winner will be in line for a further €750 in vouchers.

Have you a favourite forest view in your local area?

Theme One

To kick off the competition, the first theme, ‘Forest landscapes’, will run from October 2 to October 15.

Suitable digital forest landscape images can be by emailed up to 5pm on the October 15 deadline.

Theme Two

'Trees on the farm' is the second theme and the eligible entry period is 9am on October 16 up to 5pm on October 29.

Theme Three

'Forest Wildlife and Plants' is theme three and the eligible entry period is 9am on October 30 to 5pm on November 12.

Theme Four

The fourth theme is 'Enjoying Our Forests' and the eligible entry period is 9am on November 13 to 5pm on November 26.

Individual participants may submit a maximum of one photo separately for each of the competition themes.

Submission is by email (only) from October 2, and should include a caption and brief description to the dedicated email address forestphotos@teagasc.ie.

Participants are asked to log onto the forestry section of the Teagasc website www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos and familiarise themselves with the competition terms and conditions as well as the entry requirements in advance of photograph submission.