Dormant Accounts Fund sees Longford net €111,500 for sport and physical activity

Sport and physical activity in Longford has received a welcome boost, with €111,500 being allocated to Longford Sports Partnership through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Included in the allocation to Longford Sports Partnership is €61,000 for Community Sports Hub in Drumlish, €20,000 for Sports Hub in Edgeworthstown, €10,000 for Sports Inclusion Disability Project, €14,000 for Volunteer Supports and €6,500 for Youth Leadership.

Sarah Mulligan, Coordinator of Longford Sports Partnership said,“We are delighted with this investment into sport and physical activity in Longford through this Dormant Account Fund¸ it will make a big difference .”

Senator Micheál Carrigy remarked, “The investment aims to engage with communities in Longford, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged areas.

“The importance of sport and physical activity for our physical and mental health cannot be overstated and we have all seen how beneficial it has been for people of all ages during the current pandemic.”

The allocation is part of a total investment package of €7.3m in Dormant Accounts Funding announced by Sport Ireland for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide.

Sport Ireland’s investment aims to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin TD, said: “A key priority for Government is the targeting of resources at programmes that seek to address inequalities in sports participation, in particular socio-economic disadvantage.

“Similarly, we are keen to ensure that interventions are in place to boost participation levels among people with disabilities.

The range of measures funded through the Dormant Accounts Fund is helping to make sport and physical activity more inclusive and accessible for many people right across Ireland.”

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, commented: “Sport Ireland is delighted with the significant investment of €990,000 in Innovation for Sports Inclusion. These creative Innovation projects have the potential to create solutions to the problems that exist in sports participation.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, commented: “The increase in Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland, supported by National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of communities throughout Ireland. Key to the work of Sport Ireland is the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to partake in sport and physical activity, no matter what their circumstances.”

As with previous funding announced, the investment is closely aligned with the National Sports Policy and the National Physical Activity Plan. A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.