Further acclaim as Finea firm Mr Crumb is recognised for innovation

The family run business, located in the small Westmeath village of Finea, was founded in 1996 and is famous for its international award-winning stuffing, whilst also making breadcrumb, flavoured butters and food to go products.

The company is a major local employer and a trailblazing exporter to many countries, including the UK, France, Germany, The Falkland Islands & the USA.

The company is continuously innovating and have just launched a new range of “Cook & Serve in Pack” hot food to go under the brand 'Invisible Chef', which provides an effective & consumer safe food solution for retail and food service businesses struggling with the effects of Covid-19.

Jason Coyle (Mr. Crumb Director) describes just how convenient these products are:

“Our unique selling point is that the products are cooked in pack in any cooking appliance and two minutes later, presto, cooked, with no handling of the product before or after cooking.

“The Business All-Star Award is a testament to the innovative product development, hard work and dedication of our team over the last 24 years.”

Mr. Crumb have also just won their 5th “Great Taste Award” over 3 years, allowing them to claim, “Great Taste Producer” Status for the very first time.

The Business All-Star Award adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.