Cullyfad Community Centre to host mental health awareness sessions

Cullyfad Community Centre is hosting information sessions on wellness, relaxation, healthy habits and self-care techniques, incorporating a hybrid of mindfulness, exercise and other stress relieving approaches.

The workshops will be facilitated by Ms Helen Keenan, International Self Care Educator on Thursday nights from 8pm to 9pm, commecing October 15.

There will also be workshops on Saturdays from 3pm, commencing October 17. Each workshop will be 90 minutes and have a specific target group: children, young people, older adult and families.

Everybody is welcome to participate and benefit their physical and mental health.

Information and booking is essential. Contact Rose Conway on 086 8075557.

HSE Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to and please note that changes to schedule may occur according to National Framework for Living with Covid 19.

This project by Cullyfad Community Group is supported by Healthy Ireland, Community Mental Health Fund Small Grants Scheme & Longford Community Development Committee.