UPDATE: Additional batches of chicken products recalled from Aldi stores over Salmonella concerns

Laois consumers are being advised that additional batches of two popular chicken products have been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the implicated batches of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken were sold in Aldi stores across Ireland.

The product is manufactured in Poland, comes in 210g packs, and the affected batches - L15320; L14720; L14820; L14920; L15020; L15120 and L16020 has a best before date of May 25, 2022.

"As a precaution and further to FSAI Food Alert 2020.62 additional batches of Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and batches of Roosters Breaded Poppin’ Chicken are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The implicated batches were sold in Aldi stores. A point-of-sale recall notice is being displayed on Aldi’s website," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Consumers should not eat the implicated batches.