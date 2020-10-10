Four week physical activity plan for older adults in Longford

The resource has been developed by Sport Ireland and a working group of LSP Community Sport Development Officers in conjunction with Age & Opportunity.

The resource will support people to try and reach the minimum of 30 minutes of daily physical activity, as recommended in Ireland’s National Physical Activity Plan.

It will help an individual’s strength and confidence in their body, which will support them to be more physically active as well as developing transferable skills for everyday life.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Longford Sports Partnership has been working hard to ensure the people of Longford remain physically active.

As part of a national network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSP) Longford Sports Partnership has adapted by using online resources, printed booklets and other innovative means, to ensure that everyone in their community has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.

Sarah Mulligan, Coordinator Longford Sports Partnership said, “During these difficult times it is important that everyone remains physically active trying to reach 30 minutes a day, this resource will help Older Adults to reach this goal.

“As part of the Network of Local Sports Partnership we are delighted to be involved in the creation of this resource and most importantly it’s promotion to make sure that as many people as possible know about it and use it, so spread the word everyone.”

This resource is fully adaptive for people of all abilities and ages. There is an activity planner included to help your track your progress throughout the 4-weeks. Simply print out the resource or display it on your phone and be active!

For more information on the resource visit www.longfordsports.ie