Longford Sports Partnership to spearhead 'Fit for All' initiative

Fit For All is a national initiative by CARA aimed at increasing awareness among people with disabilities, families/carers and disability services on the benefits of regular exercise, healthy lifestyles and opportunities to participate within the local community.

Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator, Sarah Mulligan “Throughout National Fit For All Week from October 12 to 18, Longford Sports Partnership in association with a number of clubs and organisations will be running various online activities with some limited face to face opportunities and also some amazing giveaways for those participate, so don’t miss out on your chance to get involved.”

Sports Inclusion Disability Officer, Orla Dempsey will be coordinating the week here in Longford says “We are hoping to make people aware of what is available in Longford and we are encouraging others to get involved in promoting their activities so please get in touch, register your events and tag us so we can help you to raise awareness.”

If you or someone you know would like to be involved please keep a lookout on the Longford Sports Partnership website www.longfordsports.ie or social media pages Longford Sports Partnership Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter page for updates.

The Sports Inclusion Disability Officer, Orla Dempsey in the Longford Sports Partnership can be contacted at odempsey@longfordcoco.ie on 043 33 43495 or 086 6021716 for more information.