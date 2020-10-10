Longford IFA make pre-Budget submission to local representatives

A small group of Longford IFA officers recently met with local Oireachtas members, Fianna Fáil’s Joe Flaherty TD and Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy, recently to discuss IFA’s pre-Budget submission.

Deputy Flaherty met with the group on Monday, September 21 on the farm of Paul Molihan, Ardagh, while they met with Senator Carrigy on Tuesday, September 29 on the farm of Damien O’Reilly in Ballinalee.

Longford IFA described both of the meetings as ‘very engaging’ and a broad agenda on Irish agri sector was covered.

Topics discussed included expenditure measures to support Irish farming, the roll over of farm payments for one to two years to bridge the gap until the new CAP.

They also went through taxation measures to support growth and restructuring, farm transfer, succession, stamp duty and different agri reliefs.

Measures to tackle farm safety were also discussed such as lower entry spend to qualify for Tams for farm safety equipment.