Longford public urged to support Mary's Meals on World Porridge Day

Mary's Meals feeds more than 1.6 million children in 19 countries around the world every school day.

In Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the children are normally served steaming mugs of porridge enriched with vitamins to help them learn and grow.

That’s why World Porridge Day is celebrated on Saturday, October 10 as it is known that porridge has the power to change lives.

The Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals recently raised €24,639.68 and the support of Longford people will feed 1,346 children for a year.

Martha (pictured) lives on the hard-to-reach island of Chizumulu Malawi, where the dry, sandy soil makes it difficult to grow enough food. Supplies are delivered from the mainland once a week by boat and most families fish to earn a living.

Martha says: "School is important because it teaches me how to read. Porridge helps me concentrate. I’m able to pass my exams because I’m not hungry in class."

During the Covid-19 pandemic Mary’s Meals work hasn't stopped and they will continue to reach children, like Martha, at home with a daily meal until it is safe for them to return to the classroom.

This year you can help Mary's Meals reach more hungry children by Sharing your #PorridgeSmiles: Post a photo of yourself enjoying a bowl of porridge, or a picture of your decorated porridge, on social media using #PorridgeSmiles.

Donating: You can help to reach the next hungry child waiting for Mary's Meals Text Joy to 50300

Text costs €4 and Mary's Meals will receive a min of €3.60. LIKECHARITY Helpline 076 6805278 Or you can give online at Marysmeals.ie Remember, it costs just €18.30 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year – so every donation, no matter how small, will change lives.