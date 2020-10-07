'Stuff of nightmares' - Gardaí tell parents to search kids' bags in Halloween warning

Gardaí have issued a warning and advice to parents and young people ahead of Halloween 2020.

"Halloween is on the horizon again and it can be a fun time of year but unfortunately for many, it is the stuff of nightmares because of the misbehaviour of a few," local gardaí said this week.

Referring to the use of illegal fireworks and bangers, gardaí urged young people to "think about older persons, pets and families when engaging in anti-social behaviour."

"Chances are you have people fitting that profile at home, how does it affect them?"

In advice to parents, they said "know where your kids are and search bags for such items."

"Be alert to it," they advised.

"Many people sustain horrible burn injuries at this time of year also. Let's all try to have a safe but enjoyable Halloween," gardaí concluded.

Gardaí also shared an explainer below on the law surrounding fireworks and bangers.