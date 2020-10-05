Tens of thousands of pub staff to lose jobs by move to Level 3 restrictions, warn VFI chiefs

The Government's decision to move the entire country to Level Three will see 50,000 bar staff lose their jobs, the Vintners' Federation of Ireland has warned.

There is now an urgent need for Government to announce immediate additional support for the pub trade, say VFI, including a substantial increase in the Restart Grant, although the body is warning there cannot be a repeat of the situation in Donegal, which was moved to Level Three 10 days ago, where pubs are excluded from the 30% ‘top up’ grant because technically they remain open.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, stated: “It’s impossible to overstate the impact this news will have on publicans across the country. They now join their colleagues in Donegal and Dublin on Level Three with all the uncertainty that entails. We also face the grim fact that over 50,000 people will once again have to sign-on this week.

“There now must be an immediate return to the original Pandemic Unemployment Payment for pub staff along with liquidity supports that will allow our members re-establish their businesses once restrictions are removed. As a customer-focused sector, disproportionally impacted by restrictions, the very least publicans require is an emergency bailout fund that will support our members until they can return to normal trading conditions."