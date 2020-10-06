Longford Inclusive Fitness Trails get L.I.F.T. off!

Longford Sports Partnership launched the L.I.F.T. Longford Inclusive Fitness Trails in the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (The Mall) on Tuesday of last week, September 22.

This is an initiative where new QR codes are placed on outdoor gym equipment.

These codes can now be scanned to bring you to a video complete with sign language and subtitles on how to use the equipment.

The launch coincided with European Week of Sport and also the International Week of the Deaf (IWD) on which Tuesday's theme was Inclusive Sign Language Environment and a perfect day to launch this Sports Partnership Disability Inclusion Programme.

According to Longford Sports Partnership coordinator Sarah Mulligan: “When Orla came up with the idea, it was one of those moments, well why was it not done already? Here in the Longford Sports Partnership we are passionate about ensuring that physical activity is accessible for everyone and this was an innovative and creative way of achieving this goal.

“I would like to acknowledge the work that Orla has put into this initiative. She has gone above and beyond to make this initiative a reality. Now we hope that people go out and use them.”

Orla Dempsey, SIDO for Longford Sports Partnership and Chime Community resource Officer Fiona Hope identified The Albert Reynolds Peace Park (The Mall) as the central location to the CHIME members.

Fiona then linked in with the Chime organisation to create Irish Sign Language Videos with her colleague Damien Owens to ensure the videos were translated to match the instructions of the video demonstration of each exercise by Longford LSP Tutor Lisa Kenny.

Fiona Hope of Chime said, “Chime were delighted to be involved in such a great initiative.

Orla has thought of every aspect when developing this programme from Sign Language (ISL), captions, audio, this gym programme is fully inclusive and very user friendly.

It is fantastic that the Deaf community in Longford can now access this programme. Well done to Orla and all involved”

Orla developed video, booklets, resources and QR Codes were designed for this programme where codes are placed on each equipment to link the person to a video on Longford LSP website.

The video has a demonstration by a qualified tutor on how to use each equipment along with Irish Sign Language Interpreter and subtitles. CARA, Longford County Council and Outfit.ie (gym equipment supplier) were very supportive with this programme to identify how to utilise the QR codes to be more inclusive for our Deaf and hard of hearing members in the outdoor environment.

On the day of the launch Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross, Tony Headon Chairman of Longford Sports Partnership, Sarah Mulligan ( Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator) , Frank Horne (Longford County Council), Fiona Hope (Chime Community Resource Officer), Damien Owens (Chime Community Resource Officer) , Lisa Kenny (Longford LSP Tutor) and Betty Barry were given a demonstration by Orla on how to use the QR code.

The launch was followed by an introduction to the Outdoor Gym. People were brought on a looped walk around the park stopping off at each exercise station where Lisa demonstrated how to use the equipment along with scanning the QR codes for detailed information.

Thanks go to Edit Print for designing the waterproof labels and promotional materials on the day.