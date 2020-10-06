Longford Leader Editorial: People are ‘sick to death’ of Covid-19

“I want to hear about the cure. Sick to death of it. Every part of the country is upside down. They got it wrong at the start and still getting wrong. Lock it down, pay the people who are out of work, and get the vaccine, For God’s sake. It’s ten months ago since Wuhan, time to get it sorted”.

These were the words of Terry Guerin on social media in response to a Garda Facebook post which reminded people that it’s more important than ever that you as a citizen play your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The country was united back in March about the response to the virus. We saw the stark coffins in Italy being ferried away in army trucks. We saw the graves being dug in New York. We locked down.

But things have changed. We are tired of it. The coffin trucks in Italy were headline news back in March. Drone footage of a huge Covid-19 graveyard in Brazil at the weekend got arond five seconds in a weekend TV news bulletin.

Covid-19 sceptics and everyone else that is following the guidance would all agree with some of Terry Guerin’s few succinct words.

Unfortunately, no matter how sick we are of the continued presence of Covid-19, it is not going away. Even if we get vaccines they may not be the silver bullet.

Remember thousands of people have to get a new flu vaccine every year.

But the human race can and will ‘get this sorted’.

This will involve everyone playing their parts. Governments have a duty to look after citizens in lots of ways. Doctors and nurses will treat the ill. Scientists will work on finding vaccines which must be safe.

Everyone else has to continue to do the work and the right things. Forgive us for repeating the broken record but it is as simple as this.

Limit social interactions to a small groups. Observe social distancing. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing/sneezing, avoid crowded areas. Wear your mask.