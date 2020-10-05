'No, just no' - Ciara Kelly causes Twitter storm with Covid-19 Level 5 comments

Newstalk radio host and doctor Ciara Kelly has caused a Twitter storm over comments made about the possible Level 5 lockdown being imposed for the whole country.

NPHET made the recommendation to go to the highest-level restrictions, similar to those experienced in March and April, after ar a rise in case, almost 1,000 over the weekend.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to decide on the recommendations.

Dr Kelly, who presents Newstalk Breakfast, took to Twitter late on Sunday after news emerged of the NPHET letter.

In a post, she said: "No. Just no. Lockdown doesn’t work - COVID comes back the moment we re-open ... & lockdown isn’t sustainable. We’re going to destroy our society - because we unwilling to consider shielding. This will prove to be a terrible terrible mistake."

She has received an influx of responses on both sides of the coin and is now one of the top trending people on Twitter in Ireland.

Take a look at some of the interactions below: