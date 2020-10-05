Workspace@Sheraton launched in response to demand for working from home alternatives

Earlier this year thousands of Irish employees and companies were forced into a sudden and dramatic shift to remote working.

The primary issue for most is a lack of space or adequate office set-up at home and trying to stay focussed and productive despite the many distractions that can arise.

After hearing repeatedly from clients about the problems they were having with working from home, the team at Sheraton Athlone Hotel have developed an exciting solution, WorkSpace @ Sheraton which was launched in early September.

WorkSpace offers private and safe temporary offices available for rent on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. They are ideal for a distraction-free day away from home.

Alternatively, Workspace is ideal for interviews, video calls or meeting a colleague.

Each WorkSpace office can accommodate up to two two people and promises high-speed internet access, comfortable chair, spacious desk and a range of perks such as complimentary tea or coffee, complimentary parking and access to the Sheraton’s 20-metre swimming pool.

Not a bad way to unwind after a busy day and for €45 per day, it presents a great value option.

Speaking after the WorkSpace launch, Director of Sales, Grainne Cornally at Sheraton Athlone says, “There is a real gap in Athlone and the midlands for a service like this and Sheraton is perfectly placed to fill that gap.

“As well as having dozens of bedrooms ready for conversion in to WorkSpace offices and a team that are experienced in meeting the needs of our corporate clients, we are also centrally located and easily accessible from all the main towns in the region.”

Key considerations when designing the WorkSpace offering were ensuring a bright and comfortable space with good lighting and ventilation.

While many will come for the chance to work in peace and privacy, it will be the added bonuses that come from working out of a hotel that will make it hard to leave. In addition to having complimentary access to the hotel’s pool, WorkSpace users will be able to access the Club Lounge and Rooftop Garden.

As for who WorkSpace is for, Ms Cornally says it’s for everyone.

“Working from home is a new experience for a lot of us and as such we are finding that many people aren’t set up to do it long-term.

“This may be due to distractions from small children, inadequate space, sharing with housemates or partners that are also working at home or living alone and missing the social element of getting up and heading out to work.

“While we had initially imagined a high demand from SMEs and freelancers, we are actually getting a lot of enquiry from larger companies who can’t facilitate the same number of employees in their own offices at the moment and want to be able to offer a safe alternative.”

WorkSpace rates start from just €45 for a full day with discounts available for bookings of multiple offices. Contact Grainne Cornally at Sheraton Athlone Hotel or 086 8221271 or 090 645 1000.

