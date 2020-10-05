O'Toole looks for low cost safety scheme at Forgney NS

Cllr Pat O’Toole has called on Longford County Council to provide funding for a Low Cost Safety Scheme at the junction of the Cloncallow Road, where Forgney National School is located.

The motion was raised at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon MD. Area Engineer Paul Newell noted the busy nature of the road, especially since Center Parcs opened and said that the council has already looked at the road.

“We are preparing a list for low cost safety schemes for 2021,” he assured Cllr O’Toole.