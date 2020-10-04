Hard wearing surface needed for Shannon Park Estate, says Longford Cathaoirleach
Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross
Cllr Paul Ross has called on Longford County Council to resurface the entrance to Shannon Park Estate in Edgeworthstown, due to consistent potholes forming at the entrance.
“There’s a bad piece of road there and a large number of houses,” he explained at last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.
“Lorries and busses turn there, so a large number of potholes form. It would benefit from a blacktop surface.”
Area Engineer Paul Newell said that the council will see what they can do when they look at the budget.
