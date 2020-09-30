Here's all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this October

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October.

Another month down, and with it comes a whole new batch of TV shows, movies and documentaries arriving to the popular streaming platform.

From 'David Attenborough: Life On Our Planet' to 'The Trial of The Chicago 7', there's something for everyone.

If you've already worked your way through the bulk of what's currently on offer (like the rest of us), well then here's the list of everything due to be added to the platform's bulging catalogue across the month of October:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 01/10/20

Bom Dia, Verônica 01/10/20

Song Exploder 02/10/20

EMILY IN PARIS 02/10/20

Private Lives 07/10/20

To the Lake 07/10/20

Deaf U 09/10/20

The Haunting of Bly Manor 09/10/20

Social Distance 15/10/20

La Révolution 16/10/20

You Me Her: Season 5 22/10/20

Move 23/10/20

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 16/10/20

Alguien tiene que moris 16/10/20

Grand Army 16/10/20

Dream Home Makeover 16/10/20

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 21/10/20

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness 22/10/20

Perdida 23/10/20

Barbarians 23/10/20

The Queen's Gambit 23/10/20

Suburra: Season 3 30/10/20

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 30/10/20



NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS

Start-Up

All Because of You (Pasal Kau) 01/10/20

Vampires vs. the Bronx 02/10/20

The Binding 02/10/20

Ahí te encargo 02/10/20

Òlòtūré 02/10/20

Hubie Halloween 07/10/20

The Forty-Year-Old Version 09/10/20

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting 15/10/20

Love Like the Falling Rain 15/10/20

The Trial of the Chicago 7 16/10/20

Rebecca 21/10/20

Cadaver 22/10/20

Over the Moon 23/10/20

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 28/10/20

You Animal! 29/10/20

Holidate 28/10/20

Bronx 30/10/20

His House 30/10/20

The Day of the Lord 30/10/20



NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer 13/10/20

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine 27/10/20



NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Dick Johnson Is Dead 02/10/20

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet 04/10/20

Bigflo & Oli: Presque Trop 08/10/20

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky 14/10/20

Rooting for Roona 15/10/20

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada 27/10/20

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 19/10/20

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb 28/10/20

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep13 & 14

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 01/10/20

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween 02/10/20

StarBeam: Halloween Hero 06/10/20

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio 09/10/20

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters 09/10/20

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 12/10/20

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef 13/10/20

Pups Academy: Season 2 16/10/20

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 16/10/20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection 20/10/20

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 27/10/20



NETFLIX ORIGINAL ANIME

Blood of Zeus 27/10/20

Films Coming To Netflix In October

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

About Time (2013)

Addams Family Value (1993)

American Gangster (2007)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Doom (2005)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gangster Squad (2013)

His House (2020)

Holidate (2020)

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Notting Hill (1999)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Over the Moon (2020)

Paranormal Activity 2/3/4/Ghost Dimension

Problem Child (1990)

Rampage (2018)

Ready Player One (2018)

Rebecca (2020)

Selma (2014)

Super 8 (2011)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Bourne Collection

The Conjuring (2013)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)