Longford timber giant named 'Softwood Trader of the Year'

The company secured the Timber Trade Journal’s most coveted award, the Softwood Trader of the Year 2020.

The Award was open to companies across the UK and Ireland, to vote for their choice of ‘Best in Class’ timber supplier.

It means Glennon Brothers is the only home grown timber supplier to have won the award in the competition's history.

Mike Glennon, Joint Managing Director said; “We are thrilled to win the prestigious TTJ award for Softwood Trader of the Year 2020, once again up against an exceptionally strong list of fellow nominees.

"To follow up our success of last year in the same category is especially pleasing and I’d like to sincerely thank our customers for voting for Glennon Brothers, and for their continued support and faith in us.

"This year has provided the sector with unprecedented challenges off the back of Covid-19, and we have endeavoured to support our customers as best we possibly can throughout this period. Over 500 families in the UK and Ireland, depend on Glennon Brothers, for their livelihood. On their behalf, I would like to say a big thank you, for your business.”

Pat Glennon, Joint Managing Director commented; “Picking up this award is another proud moment for Glennon Brothers, not least in the current climate and in the midst of a global pandemic.

"To maintain a level of service to our customers that they are willing to acknowledge by way of this award is a fantastic achievement for our entire team, who have worked tirelessly throughout this challenging period. Our mantra is ‘from forest to front door, we endeavour to care more’ and we will do our utmost to uphold this in the eyes of our customers in the years ahead.”