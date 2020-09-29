Longford Leader Editorial: Support is very much available to domestic violence victims

Staff from the Domestic Violence Service at Longford Women’s Link joined with Longford Gardai last week to launch a new set of leaflets highlighting the services available to victims of domestic violence in Longford.

The new leaflets are available in eight languages: Arabic, Slovak, Czech, Lithuanian, Latvian, Russian, Portuguese, Polish and English, with a further seven languages to be added in time.

These leaflets will provide vital information to a cohort of victims who are often discouraged from reaching out for help due to a language barrier, thus isolating them even further and preventing them from getting the services they need.

At the launch, Supt Jim Delaney told the media that gardai have seen a 55% increase in domestic violence incidents in the past year.

While acknowledging that was due in some part to Covid restrictions which saw victims living in closer proximity to their abusers than usual, the local superintendent also suggested that victims of domestic violence are now more likely to come forward and have more confidence in the services out there.

In Longford, victims of domestic violence can avail of the services of Longford Women’s Link and the work of the team at LWL was acknowledged at last week’s launch.

However LWL is virtually unique in rural Ireland and very few counties have the level of support available for victims that Longford has. This is, of course, entirely unacceptable.

Every county in the country should have this level of support for victims of domestic violence as a matter of course.

Because this is a very serious crime. Assault, threatening and abusive behaviour or coercive control are no lesser crimes if they are committed by a partner or ex-partner. They are still crimes. The perpetrators are criminals.

By its nature, domestic violence is a crime that isolates its victims. That isolation is all the more acute for people for whom English is not their first language. So the launch of the leaflets last week was not just about language, it was a message to all victims of domestic violence: there is someone here for them, no matter who you are or where you are from or what your circumstances are.

Reach out - because help is at hand.