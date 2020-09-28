Longford town looking clean and tidy

Longford town has certainly benefited from all the loving care it has received over the summer months and it is now looking radiant in the Autumn sunshine.

With many buildings, including the derelict ones, having got a thorough cleaning and a fresh coat of paint, the town has taken on a new look, a cared for look.

And not alone has the town centre been improved but the approach roads leading in to it and around it, have all been worked on.

Tidy Towns workers have been busy, while keeping a distance, and once again many businesses are open and ready to serve us. Our flower displays are still in bloom to cheer us all up while we continue to deal with the coronavirus restrictions.

No Tidy Towns competition this year

We realised early in the spring that there would be no National Tidy Towns competition this year.

There would be no judges coming to inspect, no medals and no trophies, so we decided to take a different approach and to concentrate on getting Longford town clean, cheerful and well presented, for us: the people who live in or near the town and the people who come to visit or to shop there.

And for the people who work there or have businesses there. We realized that Longford had so much to offer but we also realized that there was work to be done, a lot of work. “We need to look after what we have” we thought. And we all need to be involved.

Cleaning, painting and litter picking has gone on over the summer, with Tidy Towns volunteers out most days and on two evenings each week, being helped by Tus workers and Longford County Council workers. The Albert Reynolds Peace park is looking fresh and well maintained and is in constant use.

The pathways which lead out from the Market Square on each side of the Royal Canal are a pleasure to use, thanks to Waterways Ireland and our local authority. The smooth tarmacadam surface with overhead lighting which has just been finished is a joy to use now, either for walking, running or cycling. And the ducks and moorhens there, are always a joy to behold.

Everyone can help

While the corona virus is with us there are things we can do to cheer ourselves up. A clean well kept environment and a community spirit can go a long way and these are some of the things we all can do, while still distancing:

Consider planting up a few window boxes or tubs with some flower bulbs this autumn. They are in the shops now, and will flower in Spring: crocus, snowdrops and wallflowers as well as daffodils and tulips. They could certainly cheer us up in early Spring.

If you take bottles to the bottle bank, take your carrier bag or box home with you. If there is no space, take them home with you and come again, otherwise a volunteer has to clean up after you.

A herb area in your garden would be of great interest to our bee population and is easy to start and will save you having to buy herbs for your soups and stews. And they smell nice, to cheer us up.

Composting is well worth considering and is easy to start, either using a plastic bin which you can buy or by using pallets to make your own. By composting you can reduce the amount going into your wheelie bin and save some money. One third of all household waste is compostable.

When you take your dog for a walk, take his poop bag too. And take it home with you.

If you have hedges or tree branches growing out from your property, over a public footpath, consider cutting them back before the winter. They can be causing an obstruction.

If you own an unsightly derelict building in town, consider making contact with Longford Tidy Towns. They may be in a position to help.

New volunteers are always welcome, if you have a few hours to spare. Contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546.