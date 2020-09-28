Longford's 'The Mall' receives a Green Flag Accolade for excellence

International Accreditation for Park Excellence in Ireland has jumped again this year, during a season which has seen massive park visitor increases everywhere.

Ireland notably achieves a huge increase in urban park Green Flag accreditations with The Mall in Longford being on the long list of parks awarded with the Green Flag.

Only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management, and excellence of visitor attractions – the Green Flag Award for Parks is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.

From among 15 countries whose parks met the standard this year there were once again more Green Flag Awards secured by Irish Parks and Gardens than by any country, other than the UK where the scheme originated in 1996.