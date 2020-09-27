Longford in line for new Community Safety Scheme

Senator Micheál Carrigy has expressed his delight at Minister Helen McEntee’s announcement that Longford will be considered for the New Community Safety Partnership Pilot Scheme.

“I have met with Justice Minister McEntee on several occasions where I identified and highlighted the major crime issues including recent CAB raid and gangland crime which is affecting County Longford and its citizens,” said Senator Carrigy.

“This policy proposes new Community Safety Partnerships at local authority level, and these will be piloted in a number of locations first. A community safety partnership will bring together local residents, community representatives including youth, new communities and the voluntary sector, business and education representatives, public services in the area - including HSE, Tusla, AGS, the local authority and local councillors.

“Longford County Council is under consideration as one of only three areas to be included in the initial pilot scheme. The three pilots will be broken down on the basis of one high population area, one intermediate population are and one low population area. Longford is recommended by Department of Justice officials to be the trial low population area.”