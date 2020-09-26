Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre AGM takes place via Zoom

You are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre on Monday, September 28 at 7pm, via Zoom.

All Primary and Post Primary teachers are welcome to attend.

You are requested to register in advance on www.carrickedcentre.ie if you wish to attend so that the Zoom link can be emailed to you.

The Education Centre is run by a Management Committee, similar to a Board of Management at school level.

The AGM is an opportunity for you to get involved with the Education Centre by being nominated for election to the Management Committee for the coming year.

We look forward to welcoming you to our AGM.