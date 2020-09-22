Gardaí in Westmeath appeal for witnesses following burglary incident in Mullingar

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance following a burglary that occurred shortly after 1:30pm in the Ballinea area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath on Saturday 19th September 2020.

It is believed that a jeep that was located a short time later in a Public carpark at the Royal Canal, Grange South Mullingar was taken during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information or any person with camera (dash-cam) footage, particularly anyone who was in the Ballinea area of Mullingar or any person that availed of the Carpark facilities at the Royal Canal, Grange South Mullingar between 12-2pm on the 19th September to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.