The Den is coming back! Ray, Dustin and Zig & Zag to reunite on new entertainment show

On the day that Zig & Zag celebrated their 33 year anniversary of first appearing on The Den, RTÉ is very excited to announce a new weekend family show which reunites Ray D’Arcy with his old afterschool alien buddies Zig and Zag, and Dustin. Fans of The Den have been calling for the show to make a comeback since their special reunion on RTÉ Does Comic Relief earlier this year.

Announcing the news on his radio show this afternoon, Ray said: ‘The Den will return in November! We’re on in the lead-up to Christmas. We’re there for the boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the thing they used to, and more! It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.’

‘33 years after we started, we’re going back on the telly live!’ said Zig and Zag this afternoon. ‘We’re going to have brilliant craic,’ added Dustin.

The Den promises a mix of nostalgia, fun, and lots of laughs and in its family friendly RTÉ One slot of 6.30pm on Sundays evenings from 8 November.

Listen to full piece on Ray D’Arcy Show here.