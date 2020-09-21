Scramogue based senator backs €30m payments to Roscommon/Galway farmers under Natural Constraints Scheme

Fianna Fáil Senator for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has welcomed the fact that payments worth over €30 million have begun issuing to more than 14,000 farmers throughout counties Roscommon and Galway under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D., recently announced payments worth €185 million nationally under the ANC scheme for over 86,000 farmers.

Senator Murphy said that a breakdown of the figures showed that payments totalling over €30.5 million have begun issuing to some 14,510 farmers in counties Roscommon and Galway under the ANC scheme.

“In County Galway ANC payments worth €20.7 million will be issued to 9,758 farmers while in County Roscommon some 4,752 farmers will receive ANC payments worth over €9.7 million. The farming community has faced so many challenges during 2020 so the timely delivery of payments under the ANC scheme are extremely important. These payments represent a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy,” said Senator Murphy.

Senator Murphy said that by issuing these payments Minister Charlie McConalogue had underscored his determination to maximise payments to farmers at the earliest possible time.

“I understand that the Department has recently written to all farmers to outline the timetable for payments under various schemes in the coming months and the Minister has indicated that his focus remains on delivering these payments on schedule,” said Senator Murphy.

The Minister also confirmed that arrangements are on target to facilitate payment of the advance of 70% under the Basic Payment Scheme with effect from 16 October 2020.