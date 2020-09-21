WARNING: Major Irish supermarket chain recalls two chicken products due to Listeria bug concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall notice for two popular chicken products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

As a precaution, Dunnes Stores is recalling its Cooked Chicken Pieces and Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall notice relates to the 240g pack of Dunnes Stores 'My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Pieces' and

'My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces' with all batch codes and use-by dates.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated products and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland says point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in-store.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.