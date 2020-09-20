Revealed: HSE 'actively seeking' new Longford Covid-19 test facility

HSE chiefs are stepping up their search for a new Covid-19 test facility for Longford, the Leader can reveal.

Senior officials are hoping to finalise a new location for a drive-thru facility, similar to the one which was previously located at Connolly Barracks, over the coming days.

It comes after HSE bosses scotched rumours it was planning to re-open the former barracks last week in response to a rising number of cases both locally and nationwide.

Cllr Paul Ross, who sits on the HSE's Dublin Mid-Leinster Health Forum, said efforts to procure a new test facility within the county was well underway.

"In line with National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) guidelines, each county will be getting a test centre," he said.

"As of yesterday the HSE's estates management team has begun its search for a test centre in Longford."

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.