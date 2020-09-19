WATCH: Disgusting incident as woman throws a drink into Leo Varadkar's face

WATCH: Disgusting incident as woman throws a drink into Leo Varadkar's face

A woman throwing a drink into the face of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar's face as he filmed an interview in a park has been branded "disgusting" on social media this evening.

The video was filmed in the capital and shows the young woman calmly approach the former Taoiseach before aggressively throwing a drink in his face. 

The woman then fled the area.

The video has been posted a number of times of social media with former TD Noel Rock describing it as "a poxy thing to do, regardless of your political view."

Others have reacted with similar disgust.